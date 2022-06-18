Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.