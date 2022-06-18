SAM Advisors LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,781,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,730,804. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.
In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
