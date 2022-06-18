Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Kiren Sekar Sells 70,062 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE IOT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $8,984,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.