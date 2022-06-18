Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on IOT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 6,193,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,547. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,950.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

