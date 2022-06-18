Saputo Inc. (SAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 28th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 20th.

Saputo stock opened at C$27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.88. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$24.61 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

