Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE SSL opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sasol by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

