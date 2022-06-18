Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE SSL opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $28.36.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
