Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 195,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 73,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

