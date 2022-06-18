Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,351.00

Scala (XLA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Scala has a market cap of $613,925.20 and approximately $2,351.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.02244487 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

