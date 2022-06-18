Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

