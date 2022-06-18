Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

DLR stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

