Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,477 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.