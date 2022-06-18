Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

