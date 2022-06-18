Scotiabank Trims AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Target Price to C$7.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.