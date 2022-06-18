Secret Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $145.75 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00219295 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001439 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00402464 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

