Security Financial Services INC. Invests $240,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $77.15 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

