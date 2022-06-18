Security Financial Services INC. Makes New $374,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in General Electric by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

