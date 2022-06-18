Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

