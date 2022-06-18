SelfKey Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.70 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

