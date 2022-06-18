Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 823,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,069. The stock has a market cap of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

