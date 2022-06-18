Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.
Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 823,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,069. The stock has a market cap of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
