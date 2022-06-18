Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of HUW stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £110.15 million and a PE ratio of -232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.02. Helios Underwriting has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Helios Underwriting’s payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($9,952.66). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,456.85).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

