Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of OTMP stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.58).

In other OnTheMarket news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £11,560.50 ($14,031.44).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

