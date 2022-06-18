Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Decreases By 17.6%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $78.31. 1,038,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,233. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

