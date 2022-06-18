Short Interest in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Grows By 21.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 705,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RERE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 369,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,712. ATRenew has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

