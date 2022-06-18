Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Grows By 23.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

