Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Grows By 21.7%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

GBLBY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

