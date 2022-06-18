Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Increases By 30.0%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GSE Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46.

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

