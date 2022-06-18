Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Decreases By 19.7%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 799.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF remained flat at $$64.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Hoshizaki shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

