Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Decreases By 18.3%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE IFF traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 737,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

