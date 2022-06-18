Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 34.7%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

