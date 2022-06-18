Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Increases By 23.9%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,522,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 4,456,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $6.91 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.