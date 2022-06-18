Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Decreases By 17.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 802.6 days.

OTCMKTS LSRCF opened at $130.00 on Friday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $305.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.95.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

