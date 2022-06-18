Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Decreases By 17.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 802.6 days.
OTCMKTS LSRCF opened at $130.00 on Friday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $305.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.95.
About Lasertec (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lasertec (LSRCF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.