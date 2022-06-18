Short Interest in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Increases By 24.3%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,873,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,971,000 after acquiring an additional 141,311 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,824.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

