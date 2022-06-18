Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Decreases By 19.3%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 444,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,673. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

