Short Interest in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Decreases By 19.8%

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PCSB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.87. 108,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,937. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

