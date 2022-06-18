Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Declines By 20.3%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KRMD opened at $1.96 on Friday. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,861,230.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 93,424 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

