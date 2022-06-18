Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expands By 21.9%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

