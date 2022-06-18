Short Interest in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Decreases By 19.5%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,644,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

