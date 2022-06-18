Short Interest in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Rises By 27.5%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VFC stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.