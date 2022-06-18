Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,748 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,838,000 after acquiring an additional 246,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,053,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 52.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 121,311 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

