Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 4,711,088 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTS shares. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

