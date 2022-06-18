Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE:SI opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

