Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,000. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 9.65% of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 92,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF stock remained flat at $$45.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

