Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,943 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $215,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 12,089,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

