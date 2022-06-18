Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 889 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $7,440,000. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $2,096,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,142.44.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,992.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,046.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,998.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,376.77 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

