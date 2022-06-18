SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SJW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

