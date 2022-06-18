Skrumble Network Trading Down 29.4% This Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $305,688.16 and approximately $15,519.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00119803 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.