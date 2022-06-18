SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Reaches $2.17 Million

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $8,870.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

