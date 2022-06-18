Smartshare (SSP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,604.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $97,200.20 and $2,604.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00040645 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

