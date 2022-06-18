Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.06. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.