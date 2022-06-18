Somerset Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $71.87. 9,824,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

